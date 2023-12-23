McGuire adds quarterback Cameran Brown

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech football’s signing class grew by one on Thursday as head coach Joey McGuire added Cameran Brown, a quarterback from West Georgia. Brown bolsters the transfer class to 12, a class that has already been ranked as high as sixth nationally by 247Sports.

Brown arrives at Texas Tech following a stellar 2023 season at West Georgia, which is of the Gulf South Conference. He was tabbed the league’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, and West Georgia’s first player to claim the award since 2010, after throwing for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, while adding 478 yards and six scores on the ground. He completed 82-of-151 passes overall (54.3 percent) over nine games last season to push the Wolves to a 6-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference. The dual-threat option hit the 100-yard mark rushing twice with an additional three games with 60 or more rushing yards and was ranked second on the team for rushing yards as well as rushing touchdowns.

He was named the GSC Freshman of the Week on Sept. 18 after throwing for 111 yards and also rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a week at Mississippi College. He was only the first UWG player to pass and rush for at least 100 yards in a game since 2015.

The Georgia native redshirted his 2022 true freshman season, after arriving from Northside Warner Robins High School in Byron, Ga. He was a second-team All-Region 1-6A selection as a senior after leading the Eagles to the third round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs.

Brown will join the Red Raiders in January and will be classified as a sophomore.

-TECH-

Release provided by Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics