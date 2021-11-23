McGuire adds to recruiting operation with hiring of Bellaire

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire added another member to his recruiting department Monday with the official hiring of Cody Bellaire as the Red Raiders’ new Director of Scouting.
Bellaire is the second off-the-field hire on McGuire’s charter staff at Texas Tech, joining James Blanchard, who will oversee the entire recruiting operation for the Red Raiders as Director of Player Personnel. Blanchard arrived alongside McGuire upon his hiring as the 17th head coach in program history following two different stints at Baylor.
In his role, Bellaire will oversee the initial evaluation process to identify potential student-athletes at Tech, an area he has an extensive background in after previous stops at LSU, Texas A&M and Baylor. He was most recently the assistant director of player personnel since this past March at LSU, his alma mater.
Bellaire, a native of Houston, previously served as a player personnel assistant at Texas A&M for the 2018-19 seasons where he helped the Aggies land a pair of top-10 classes. He joined the Baylor staff early in the 2020 season in a similar role where he worked alongside McGuire, who was in his fourth year with the Bears at the time and second as the associate head coach.
Bellaire earned his start in college football as a student assistant in the LSU recruiting department from 2015-18 where he evaluated high school film, cut and evaluated potential prospects and helped set up camps for the Tigers. His performance eventually landed him his position at Baylor under head coach Dave Aranda, who was previously LSU’s defensive coordinator.
Bellaire earned his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies from LSU in 2020.
–TECH–
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics