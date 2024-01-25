McGuire names five Red Raiders as team captains

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Wednesday the naming of five team captains in senior running back Tahj Brooks, senior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, junior quarterback Behren Morton, junior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and senior linebacker Bryce Ramirez.

The five captains will be tasked with identifying and developing new leaders to the football program as well as enhancing Texas Tech’s player-led culture. This is the first time during McGuire’s tenure he has named set captains as he previously relied on a leadership committee of upperclassmen from each position group.

“These five individuals have earned their place as a captain within this program,” McGuire said. “As we enter the offseason, I believe it is vital that we continue to develop future leaders in our program. While these five will be our set captains for this upcoming season, my challenge to them has been to help us identify the individuals who will eventually make up a separate leadership committee that will help us continue to take this program to new heights.”

All five captains were previously members of Texas Tech’s leadership committee during the 2023 season where the Red Raiders used another strong November to finish 7-6 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play following a victory over Cal in the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl. It marked Texas Tech’s third bowl win over a power-five program in as many years.

The Red Raiders welcomed 29 newcomers to their roster at semester as Texas Tech will look to replace several mainstays on both sides of the ball this offseason. Texas Tech boasted a high school recruiting class that ranked in the top 25 of college football for a second-consecutive season and a transfer class that was considered in the top 10 of the country.

Texas Tech began its winter conditioning program under head strength coach Lance Barilow this past week, the first of “four quarters” for the Red Raiders leading into next August. The winter conditioning stresses competition over the next two months, ending with commitment week prior to the start of spring practices.

Spring practices begin March 19 leading up to the annual Texas Tech Spring Game on April 20, which will move this year to Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics