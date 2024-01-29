McMillian earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after career-high performance at OU

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Chance McMillian has earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season after going off for a career-high 27 points in the road win at Oklahoma last Saturday.

McMillian was 6-for-8 on 3-pointers in the game and sparked a comeback with 17 points and four 3-pointers in the second half for the Red Raiders who improved to 5-1 in Big 12 play. The 27-point performance followed him scoring 14 points against BYU and now has him at 9.9 points per game this season and 11.2 in Big 12 games. TCU’s Emanuel Miller picked up his fourth career Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor and third of this season, including two of the last three weeks. Miller averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead TCU to two road wins. The senior forward recorded his first double-double of the season with 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in 40 minutes played in a 74-69 win at Oklahoma State. Miller had 14 points and seven rebounds in the second half as the Horned Frogs rallied from as many as 17 down late in the first half. Miller scored 21 points and had five rebounds in TCU’s 105-102 triple-overtime win at No. 15 Baylor on Saturday.

McMillian and No. 15 Texas Tech and Miller and No. 25 TCU will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

A transfer from Grand Canyon, McMillian is in his first season at Tech and will have one more season of eligibility after this year. He has played all 19 games this season as a reserve, including at OU where he was 10-for-13 from the field in 31:42 of time on the court. The 27 points surpassed his previous career-high of 24 that he had earlier this season at Butler and also last year while playing at GCU. A prolific scorer throughout his career, McMillian has 858 points and 148 3-pointers through 110 games played. His 148 3-pointers are the most on the Red Raider roster and come with him shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc in his career. This season, he’s currently 39-for-89 (43.8%) on 3-pointers this season and is 11-for-24 (45.8%) in Big 12 games.

McMillian joins former Texas Tech players Bryson Williams (2021-22), Jahmi’us Ramsey (2019-20), John Roberson (2007-08), and Rayford Young (1996-97) who have been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week two times in a season. No Red Raider earned the recognition three times.

Big 12 Weekly Honors

Player of the Week:

Nov. 13: Ja’Kobe Walter, BU, G, Fr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Kevin McCullar Jr., KU, G, Gr.

Dec. 4: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Dec. 11: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Dec. 18: Micah Peavy, TCU, G, Sr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Pop Isaacs, TTU, G, So. & RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Jan. 22: Jamal Shead, UH, G, Sr.

Jan. 29: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Newcomer of the Week:

Nov. 13: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: RayJ Dennis, BU, G, Sr. & Jaylin Sellers, UCF, G, Jr.

Dec. 4: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Dec. 11: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Jan. 22: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Jan. 29: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr

Release Provided By WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics