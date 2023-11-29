McNamara, Roberts receive All-Big 12 top honors

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech’s senior punter Austin McNamara was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and Ben Roberts, a redshirt freshman linebacker, was named the league’s co-Defensive Freshman Player of the Year, highlighting the Red Raiders’ 2023 All-Big 12 award winners announced on Wednesday by the conference office. All selections are made by the league’s 14 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

McNamara is the first Texas Tech player to garner Special Teams Player of the Year since the award’s inception in 2005. He is the first punter since 2018 to earn the honor. Roberts is the second Texas Tech player to be honored as Defensive Freshman of the Year, joining Brock Stratton in 2003.

Furthermore, McNamara was named a first-team All-Big 12 selection as well as senior running back Tahj Brooks. McNamara’s honor makes him a three-time All-Big 12 first-team selection; he is the Red Raiders’ first three-time first-team All-Big 12 pick and was already just one of seven Red Raiders to own multiple first-team selections alongside Le’Raven Clark (2014-15), Michael Crabtree (2007-08), Joel Filani (2005-06), Jarrett Hicks (2004-05), Kevin Curtis (1999-2000) and Montae Reagor (1997-98). McNamara was second-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and an honorable mention pick in 2022 giving him postseason conference honors in each of his five seasons at Texas Tech.

The pair of first-team picks are the most for Texas Tech since the 2020 season. Brooks’ selection marks the first for a Red Raiders running back since DeAndre Washington was named a Big 12 first-team selection in 2015. Other Texas Tech running backs to receive the same honor in league history are Taurean Henderson (2005), Ricky Williams (2001) and Byron Hanspard (1996). All five running backs not only have All-Big 12 first-team selections in common, but each has etched their respective names onto the Red Raiders’ all-time Top 10 for career rushing yardage. Brooks’ 2023 honor was his first by the Big 12 after missing each second-team and honorable mention nods his previous three years.

In addition to McNamara and Brooks on the All-Big 12 football teams was senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – he was named to the All-Big 12 second team. It’s Taylor-Demerson’s first selection to an All-Big 12 football team, however, he earned a Big 12 honorable mention nod in 2021.

Individuals who received votes for Big 12 Player of the Year awards are also recognized, those from Texas Tech included Brooks (Offensive Player of the Year), Taylor-Demerson (Defensive Player of the Year) as well as C.J. Baskerville (Defensive Newcomer of the Year), Jaylon Hutchings (Defensive Lineman of the Year) and Drae McCray (Offensive Newcomer of the Year).

Baskerville (DB), Hutchings (DL) and McCray (KR/PR) were also named honorable mention picks at their respective positions in addition to 15 more Red Raiders.

Those 15 additional players who received votes for their respective position that were ultimately named All-Big 12 honorable mention picks were Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Myles Cole (DL), Baylor Cupp (TE), Malik Dunlap (DB), Gino Garcia (PK), Bralyn Lux (DB), Monroe Mills (OL), Behren Morton (QB), Jesiah Pierre (LB), Myles Price (WR), Ben Roberts (LB), Caleb Rodgers (OL), Rusty Staats (OL), Xavier White (WR) and Dennis Wilburn (OL).

Austin McNamara — Punter — Senior

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year

First-Team All-Big 12

Holds the eighth-best punting average in the FBS this season among players with at least 50 attempts at 46.5 yards per punt.

According to Pro Football Focus, McNamara is the third-highest-graded punter in the FBS this season.

McNamara is one of only two FBS punters to rank in the top 10 for punting average nationally, to have his team rank in the top 20 for net punting average and also rank in the top five in Pro Football Focus’ hang time average.

Of his 20 punts downed inside the 20 this season, 15 of those have resulted in opposing drives starting at the 12-yard line or deeper.

McNamara currently ranks third in the FBS for punt hang time among those with at least 20 attempts this season as he’s averaging 4.28 seconds per attempt.

Twenty of his 45 punts were logged 50 yards or better, marking a 40 percent average booting it that distance.

Was named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week on Oct. 10 following his performance in the win over Baylor on Oct. 7.

Is on pace to finish his career with the top average in Big 12 history currently owning a 45.94 career average.

Ben Roberts — Linebacker — Redshirt Freshman

Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year

Among FBS freshmen, Roberts’ 100 tackles this season ranks second nationally behind Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman’s FBS-best 106 tackles.

Leads Texas Tech with 100 tackles, which is 27 more than the next Red Raider.

Of all Red Raider freshmen since 1980, only Donald Harris’ 104 tackles during the 1987 season rank higher than Roberts’ 100 in 2023.

In the regular season finale, set a career-high/single-season high for tackles with 13.

Amassed the team-high for tackles in six of 12 games.

Recorded six games with double-digit tackles – Oregon (12), West Virginia (11), Houston (10), Kansas State (11), BYU (10) and Texas (13).

Essentially tabulated his season stats over 11 games having played just six snaps in the season-opener before being thrust into the starting lineup following Jacob Rodriguez’s injury versus Wyoming.

Tahj Brooks — Running Back — Senior

First-Team All-Big 12

Ranks No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,443.

His 120.25 rushing yards per game also ranks No. 3 in the FBS.

Owns eight 100-yard games this season which came over the last 10 played. In those two he did not eclipse 100 yards was 98 yards versus Kansas State and 95 at Texas.

Seven of Brooks’ eight 100-yard rushing outputs were against Big 12 opponents.

Brooks’ eight 100-yard games is tied with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon for the most 100-yard games by a Big 12 player in 2023.

Set a career-high for single-game rushing yards this season with 182 versus UCF on Nov. 18.

In his performance versus UCF, he was the highest-graded FBS player according to Pro Football Focus for Week 12 games.

According to PFF, Brooks ranks No. 3 in the FBS in yards after contact with 919.

According to PFF, Brooks leads the FBS in missed tackles forced with 92, leading the next closest Power Five player by 23 as Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins is credited with 69.

Brooks set a career-high for rushing attempts at Kansas with 33; the 33 rushes rank as the second-most carries by a Big 12 player in 2023 and ties for the 10th-most in the FBS.

Owns a single-season career-best nine rushing touchdowns. Held a seven-game streak from Sept. 30 to Nov. 18 logging at least one rushing score in. game. The last time a Texas Tech running back scored a rushing TD in seven-straight games was Eric Stephens between the last two games of the 2010 season and the first five of the 2011 season. The last time it was done in a single season was Taureon Henderson over the final seven games of the 2004 season.

Has risen to No. 6 on Texas Tech’s all-time single-season list for rushing yards (1,443).

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson — Defensive Back — Senior

Second-Team All-Big 12

Ranks tied for the fourth-most interceptions among Big 12 players with four this season. It is also a single-season career-high for Taylor-Demerson.

His 66 tackles rank tied for the third-most on the team and the ninth-most among all Big 12 defensive backs.

One of 12 Big 12 players to register two interceptions in a single this season. Both for Taylor-Demerson came in the second half of the Red Raiders’ win versus TCU.

Own the 10th-most passes defended among Big 12 players with 10.

Taylor-Demerson’s four interceptions this season moved him into the Texas Tech all-time top 10 for career INT leaders now sitting at No. 10.

Recorded his first career double-digit tackles game versus Oregon posting a career-high 12 tackles on Sept. 9.

Recorded the second sack of his career in the Red Raiders’ win at Kansas.

2023 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr. #

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, So. #

RB: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr.

FB: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State, Jr.

WR: Javon Baker, UCF, Sr.

WR: Drake Stoops, Oklahoma, Sr.

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr.

TE: Jared Wiley, TCU, Sr.

TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas, Jr.

OL: Dominick Puni, Kansas, Sr.

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr.

OL: Patrick Paul, Houston, Jr.

OL: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, So.

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Jr.

PK: Bert Auburn, Texas, Jr.

KR/PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr.

DEFENSE

DL: Tre’mon Morris-Brash, UCF, Sr.

DL: Nelson Ceaser, Houston, Jr.

DL: Austin Booker, Kansas, So.

DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas, Jr.

DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, Sr. #

LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, Jr.

LB: Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State, So.

LB: Jaylan Ford, Texas, Sr.

DB: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, So.

DB: T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, Sr.

DB: Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr.

DB: Billy Bowman, Oklahoma, Jr.

DB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia, Sr.

P: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, Sr.

# – denotes unanimous choice

2023 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Will Howard, Kansas State, Sr.

RB: Devin Neal, Kansas, Jr.

RB: Jonathon Brooks, Texas, So.

FB: Stevo Klotz, Iowa State, Jr.

WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State, Jr.

WR: Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, Sr.

WR: Adonai Mitchell, Texas, Jr.

TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia, Jr.

OL: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU, So.

OL: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Jr.

OL: Andrew Raym, Oklahoma, Sr.

OL: Brandon Coleman, TCU, Sr.

OL: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, Jr.

PK: Alex Hale, Oklahoma State, Sr.

KR/PR: Matthew Golden, Houston, So.

DEFENSE

DL: Tyler Batty, BYU, Jr.

DL: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, So.

DL: Jamaree Caldwell, Houston, Jr.

DL: Khalid Duke, Kansas State, Sr.

DL: Ethan Downs, Oklahoma, Jr.

LB: Jason Johnson, UCF, Sr.

LB: Austin Moore, Kansas State, Sr.

LB: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Jr.

DB: Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas, Sr.

DB: Kobe Savage, Kansas State, Sr.

DB: Josh Newton, TCU, Sr.

DB: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech, Sr.

DB: Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr.

P: Ryan Rehkow, BYU, Jr.

2023 HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor (7): Monaray Baldwin (WR), Drake Dabney (TE), TJ Franklin (DL), Gabe Hall (DL), Caden Jenkins (DB, DFoY), Matt Jones (LB), Dawson Pendergrass (OFoY)

BYU (9): Tyler Batty (DPoY, DLoY), Kamden Garrett (DB), Eddie Heckard (DB, DNoY), Darius Lassiter (ONoY), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (STPoY), Isaac Rex (TE), Jakob Robinson (DB), Max Tooley (LB)

UCF (14): Colton Boomer (PK), Tylan Grable (OL), RJ Harvey (RB), Demari Henderson (DB), Kobe Hudson (WR), Lee Hunter (DL), Malachi Lawrence (DL), Tre’mon Morris-Brash (DLoY), Lokahi Pauole (OL), Randy Pittman Jr. (OFoY), John Rhys Plumlee (QB), Corey Thornton (DB), Xavier Townsend (KR/PR), John Walker (DFoY)

Cincinnati (7): Jowon Briggs (DL), Dontay Corleone (DLoY), Mason Fletcher (P, STPoY), Gavin Gerhardt (OL), Xzavier Henderson (WR), Luke Kandra (OLoY), Deshawn Pace (DB)

Houston (7): Samuel Brown (WR), Nelson Ceaser (DPoY, DLoY), Matthew Golden (STPoY), Isaiah Hamilton (DB), Parker Jenkins (ONoY), A.J. Haulcy (DB, DNoY), Patrick Paul (OLoY)

Iowa State (13): Benjamin Brahmer (TE), Chase Contreraz (PK, STPoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Jayden Higgins (WR, ONoY), Jarrod Hufford (OL, OLoY), Jaylin Noel (KR/PR, OPoY), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Domonique Orange (DL), Tyler Perkins (P), Jack Sadowsky (DFoY), T.J. Tampa (DPoY), Gerry Vaughn (LB), Malik Verdon (DB)

Kansas (9): Lawrence Arnold (WR), Jason Bean (QB), Austin Booker (DLoY), Mello Dotson (DB), Mason Fairchild (TE), Devin Neal (OPoY), Mike Novitsky (OL), Dominick Puni (OLoY), Jereme Robinson (DL)

Kansas State (20): Jack Blumer (P), Phillp Brooks (WR, KR/PR), Khalid Duke (DLoY), DJ Giddens (RB), Hayden Gillum (OL), Will Howard (OPoY), Avery Johnson (OFoY), Will Lee III (DB), KT Leveston (OL), Austin Moore (DPoY), Brendan Mott (DL), Jacob Parrish (DB), Seth Porter (STPoY), Desmond Purnell (LB), Austin Romaine (DFoY), Uso Seumalo (DL), Marques Sigle (DNoY, DB), Chris Tennant (PK), Treshaun Ward (ONoY, RB), Carver Willis (OL)

Oklahoma (18): Nic Anderson (OFoY, WR), Rondell Bothroyd (DL), Isaiah Coe (DL), Kendel Dolby (DB), Ethan Downs (DLoY), Jalil Farooq (WR, KR/PR), Gavin Freeman (KR/PR), Dillon Gabriel (OPoY), Tyler Guyton (OL), Kip Lewis (DFoY, LB), McKade Mettauer (OL), Andrew Raym (OLoY), Walter Rouse (OL), Gavin Sawchuk (RB), Danny Stutsman (DPoY), Tawee Walker (RB), Woodi Washington (DB), Gentry Williams (DB)

Oklahoma State (14): Korie Black (DB), Alan Bowman (QB), Braden Cassity (FB), Dalton Cooper (OL), Kendal Daniels (DB), Cameron Epps (DFoY, DB), Anthony Goodlow (DNoY, DLoY, DL), Alex Hale (STPoY), Josiah Johnson (ONoY, TE), Nickolas Martin (DPoY), Joe Michalski (OLoY, OL), Rashod Owens (WR), Brennan Presley (KR/PR), Jake Springfield (OL)

TCU (18): Emani Bailey (RB), Shad Banks Jr. (LB), Millard Bradford (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OLoY), Caleb Fox (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Josh Hoover (OFoY), Griffin Kell (K), Namdi Obiazor (DPoY, LB), Willis Patrick (OL), Mark Perry (DB), JP Richardson (WR), Jaylon Robinson (WR), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (OPoY), Damonic Williams (DLoY, DL), Savion Williams (WR)

Texas (18): Kelvin Banks Jr. (OLoY), CJ Baxter (OFoY, RB), Jonathon Brooks (OPoY), Terrance Brooks (DB), Ethan Burke (DL), Trill Carter (DNoY), Kitan Crawford (STPoY), Alfred Collins (DL), Quinn Ewers (QB), Gunnar Helm (TE), Anthony Hill (LB), Christian Jones (OL), Jake Majors (OL), Ryan Sanborn (P), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Michael Taaffe (DB), Jerrin Thompson (DB), Jordan Whittington (WR)

Texas Tech (20): C.J. Baskerville (DNoY, DB), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Tahj Brooks (OPoY), Myles Cole (DL), Baylor Cupp (TE), Malik Dunlap (DB), Gino Garcia (PK), Jaylon Hutchings (DLoY, DL), Bralyn Lux (DB), Drae McCray (ONoY, KR/PR), Monroe Mills (OL), Behren Morton (QB), Jesiah Pierre (LB), Myles Price (WR), Ben Roberts (LB), Caleb Rodgers (OL), Rusty Staats (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DPoY), Xavier White (WR), Dennis Wilburn (OL)

West Virginia (18): Beanie Bishop Jr. (DNoY), Aubrey Burks (DB), Ben Cutter (DFoY), CJ Donaldson (RB), Preston Fox (KR/PR), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Garrett Greene (QB), Lee Kpogba (DL), Mike Lockhart (DL), Michael Hayes (STPoY, PK), Sean Martin (DLoY, DL), Doug Nester (OL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Oliver Straw (P), Kole Taylor (ONoY), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jahiem White (OFoY), Brandon Yates (OL)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, So.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, DL, Sr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Adonai Mitchell, Texas, WR, Jr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Austin Booker, Kansas, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Rocco Becht, Iowa State, QB

DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, LB

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, P, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Byron Murphy II, Texas, DL, Jr.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 19th season

Release provided by Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics