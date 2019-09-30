“Meant to Be”: FGL wins three ACM Decade honors as they wrap up tour

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line picked up three of the Academy of Country Music’s new Decade awards this past weekend as they wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour in Irvine, California.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are being honored as the ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade, while “Cruise” picks up the Single of the Decade trophy. “Meant to Be” — FGL’s collaboration with pop star Bebe Rexha — is the ACM Music Event of the Decade.

“We are so humbled…” the duo reacted on social media. “Thank you so much to the ACM Awards and our fans for continuing to support us in such a big way. It really means a lot.”

That leaves only one of the ACM’s new honors still to be awarded: Album of the Decade.

Previously, Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” was named Song of the Decade, Rhett Akins picked up the Songwriter honor, and Chris Stapleton took home the Songwriter-Artist trophy.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.