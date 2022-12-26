Media Release – Library Events for the Week of December 27

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed December 23-December 26 for the upcoming holidays. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

Come to preschool story time at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, December 27, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, December 27, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, December 28, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, December 28, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, December 29, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, December 29, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 27

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, December 27

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

How to Pay for College: FAFSA & Scholarship Workshop at Mahon Library

Wednesday, December 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Meet with a college financial aid counselor to learn about the financial aid process, how to put yourself in the best position for the most aid, how to find external scholarships, and strategies to minimize the cost of college. Presented by Texas Tech Financial Aid Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For More information, call 806-775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.