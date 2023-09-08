Media Release – Library Events for the Week of September 11

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, September 11

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Follow that T. Rex” by Silver Dolphin Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 11

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733

9/11 Memorial Movie Night at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 11

5:00 to 7:00 PM

We will be watching the movie “World Trade Center” at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Light refreshments will be provided. This movie is rated PG-13, for ages 13 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 11

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, September 12, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, September 12, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, September 13, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, September 14, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 12

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves will meet at a different time than normal in September and October.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 12

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist Club: Getting to Know You at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, September 12

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us for a fun STEM activity! Each person will create an All About Me sculpture using Styrofoam, pipe cleaners, and by answering questions about themselves. This is an all-ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Canyon Lakes are more than recreational amenities. Jim Bertram, former Planning Director for the City of Lubbock, will discuss the history and development of the project. He was instrumental in the planning and development of Yellow House Canyon in the aftermath of the 1970 tornado — resulting in the Canyon Lakes system. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 13

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 14

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Now It’s Fall” by Little Simon Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 14

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Fall Clothespin Wreath at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 16

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Create a beautiful fall wreath using clothespins at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For ages 11 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 16

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. This is an all-ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Yard Games at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, September 16

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Come play jumbo and team backyard games! Light refreshments provided. This program is for families with kids ages 8 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.