96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Meet Gildan’s latest model: Riley Green

August 8, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country singer Riley Green has been tapped by Gildan as their newest brand ambassador. 

As part of the partnership, Riley will model and wear Gildan T-shirts, underwear and socks while onstage, working out, relaxing backstage and at home with family through various videos and social media content. 

“Whether it is a packed show, a challenging workout or a busy day on the farm, Gildan keeps me comfortable no matter what I am doing,” says Riley. “Life gets busy and a little hectic at times and partnering with Gildan to keep me comfortable is just a smart choice for me.”

Fans can shop Riley’s favorite Gildan products now at amazon.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
7:15am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:58am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:50am
Beers On MeDierks Bentley Breland Hardy
6:47am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:39am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
5

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill