96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Meet Lee Brice’s new “Drinkin’ Buddies”: Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters

April 9, 2024 2:05PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Curb Records

It’s time to get rowdy with Lee Brice and his new drinkin’ buddies, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Lee has announced he’s teamed with Nate and Hailey for his new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” arriving April 26.

According to a press release, the track is a “celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better.”

“Drinkin’ Buddies” is available for presave now.

While you wait, you can check out a snippet of the upcoming track on Lee’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:58pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
6:55pm
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
6:52pm
The PainterCody Johnson
6:43pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor
2

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert
3

Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett
4

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
5

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day