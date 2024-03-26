96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Meet The Voice’s new mega mentor: Keith Urban

March 26, 2024 10:30AM CDT
ABC

Keith Urban has been tapped as The Voice‘s season 25 mega mentor.

Kicking off April 8, Keith will join the show to mentor the contestants who have made it through the battle rounds as each team readies for the upcoming knockouts.

Previous mega mentors include Wynonna Judd and Reba McEntire, who’s now a coach alongside Dan + Shay, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Keith’s forthcoming 12th album, featuring recent releases “Straight Line” and “Messed Up as Me,” will drop later this year. 

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. 

