Megan Moroney announces album #2: ‘Am I Okay?’

May 2, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Cece Dawson / Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Megan Moroney has announced her second album, Am I Okay?

Arriving July 12, the Lucky follow-up will include the earlier released tracks “No Caller ID” and “28th of June,” as well as “Indifferent,” which drops Friday.

“wowowow i can’t believe it’s happening again already [blue heart emoji] my debut album came out 362 days ago & i’ve spent the past year doing nothing but touring, writing this record & basically living in the studio getting it ready for y’all,” Megan shares on Instagram alongside the reveal of the Am I Okay? album cover.

“i love these songs SO much & i can’t wait for you to hear them!” she adds.

Am I Okay? is available for preorder and presave now.

Megan’s currently #18 on the country charts with “I’m Not Pretty,” the second single off 2023’s Lucky.

