Megan Moroney drops new country shuffler “Lucky”

March 13, 2023 11:00AM CDT
David McClister

Fast-rising country newcomer Megan Moroney has dropped “Lucky,” the title track of her forthcoming debut album.

Composed by Megan, Casey SmithBen Williams and David “Messy” Mescon, the jaunty country shuffler finds Megan telling her ex with a wink that he’s “lucky” she’s drinking, otherwise she wouldn’t have said yes to his invitation to hang out together again.

“Cause me my phone and the neon’s buzzing/ Three four in and I’m missing your loving/ We said naw never again/ And we said we’d be better as friends/ But come over and don’t overthink it/ Tonight you’re lucky I’m drinking,” she sings. 

Megan’s highly anticipated debut album is due out May 5. Produced by Kristian Bush, the 13-song Lucky will feature her debut single, “Tennessee Orange,” which is number 18 and rising on the country charts.

