Megan Moroney earns her first #1 with “Tennessee Orange”

June 20, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Megan Moroney has notched her first-ever #1 with “Tennessee Orange.”

The song trumped Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” to helm the top spot on the Mediabase Country chart this week.

“here’s me dressed like an orange bc MY DEBUT SINGLE JUST WENT #1!!! THANK YOU COUNTRY RADIO,” Megan wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her younger self dressed as an orange. “This song has taken me farther than I ever could’ve imagined, God is so good.”

“Tennessee Orange” is the lead single off Megan’s debut album, LUCKY, which arrived earlier in May.

This fall, Megan will hit the road on her headlining The Lucky Tour. For dates and tickets, visit meganmoroney.com.

