Megan Moroney gets vulnerable in “28th of June”

Vulnerability takes center stage in Megan Moroney‘s new track, “28th of June.”

The ballad, which Megan wrote with Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter and Micah Carpenter, chronicles Megan’s rumination on a past relationship and its would-have-been anniversary date.

“Just ’cause something’s good don’t mean it lasts/ By fall, we fell apart, and just like that/ Time kept tickin’, and you movеd on/ Another 365 have come and gonе/ Today would’ve been a day that we’d celebrate/ And now it’s just another Tuesday,” Megan sings in the piano-led chorus.

“i think some people get confused about the emo cowgirl thing but now when im asked about it im just gonna say listen to the 28th of June & u will understand,” Megan told fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“28th of June” was preceded by “No Caller ID” and Megan’s cover of Chris Stapleton‘s “What Are You Listening To?”

Megan’s debut album, Lucky, arrived in 2023 and features the #1 hit “Tennessee Orange” and its follow-up single, “I’m Not Pretty,” which is now in the top 20 of the country charts.

Coming up, Megan will join Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Megan’s website.

