96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Megan Moroney on being a first-time CMA Awards nominee: “It doesn’t feel real”

September 7, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

Megan Moroney has garnered her first-ever CMA Awards nominations. The fast-rising newcomer is nominated for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year with her hit single, “Tennessee Orange.”

Reflecting on her career milestone, Megan shares, “I grew up watching the CMA Awards and thought it was the coolest thing last year that I got to be a host on the red carpet and attend… now I’m lucky enough to be nominated for two awards and it doesn’t feel real!”

“Tennessee Orange” is the lead single off Megan’s debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May. 

Megan’s headlining The Lucky Tour kicks off September 20 in New York City. For a full list of dates, visit Megan’s website.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:28pm
When The Sun Goes DownKenny Chesney & Uncle Cracker
6:25pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
6:21pm
I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce With Lee Brice
6:18pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
4

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower