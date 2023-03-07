Megan Moroney reveals her Lucky track list

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 7, 2023 10:30AM CST
ABC

Megan Moroney has unveiled the track list for her debut album, Lucky

Dropping on May 5 via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, the 13-song album is produced by Kristian Bush and will include her fast-rising single “Tennessee Orange,” as well as “I’m Not Pretty,” both of which are out now.

“After we wrote the title track ‘Lucky,’ I knew I wanted it to be the name of my debut album,” Megan tells the press. “If you know anything about me and my story, a lot of things (both good and bad) happened to get me to where I am today, and I just feel very lucky. I couldn’t live out this dream without the support of my fans, family, and team. I can’t wait to bring these songs on the road with me this year and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!”

The title track, which is co-written by Megan alongside Casey SmithBen Williams and David “Messy” Mesco, will arrive Friday, March 10.

Here’s the full track listing for Lucky:

“I’m Not Pretty”
“Lucky”
“Tennessee Orange”
“Kansas Anymore”
“Girl In The Mirror”
“Another on the Way”
“Traitor Joe”
“Why Johnny”
“God Plays A Gibson”
“Georgia Girl”
“Sleep On My Side”
“Mustang or Me”
“Sad Songs For Sad People”

