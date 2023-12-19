96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Megan Moroney teases vulnerable unreleased song

December 19, 2023 1:15PM CST
Share
Disney/Randy Holmes

Megan Moroney is baring her heart on a new song, “28th of June.”

Megan previewed the unreleased track on Instagram with the caption “*writes 4 songs in one day because i’m off the road & missed songwriting so much*.”

The piano-driven demo clip features lyrics that chronicle the persona’s aching post-breakup sentiments.

“Just ’cause something’s good don’t mean it’ll last/ By far we fell apart and just like that/ Time kept ticking and you moved on/ Another 365 have come and gone/ Today would have been a day that we’d celebrate/ And now it’s just another Tuesday,” Megan sings in the chorus.

Megan continues her ascent on the country charts with “I’m Not Pretty,” the follow-up single to the chart-topping “Tennessee Orange.” Both tracks can be found on Megan’s debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May and received the deluxe treatment in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Megan Moroney teases vulnerable unreleased song appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
6:54pm
Let Your Boys Be CountryJason Aldean
6:51pm
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
6:47pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
6:40pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2

Musical Legacy: A.J. Croce on 'Croce Plays Croce' Tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall
3

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
4

Escaped Kangaroo Punches Police Officer's Face
5

McGuire surprises Brown, Garcia with scholarships