Megan Moroney to drop three new songs on Friday

Megan Moroney is set to release three new songs on Friday, September 22.

The three tracks are: “Fix You Too” featuring Kameron Marlowe, “Nothin’ Crazy” featuring MacKenzie Porter and “Reasons To Stay.”

Megan shared the surprise announcement on Instagram alongside news about her upcoming Lucky vinyl.

“3 new songs are coming this friday on all streaming platforms & the lucky vinyl is now available for pre-order!” Megan captions her Instagram carousel, which features photos of the Lucky LP.

She adds, “i wanted to include these extra songs as a thank you for embracing my debut album and loving it as much as you have over these past few months – y’all have completely made this the best year yet already [crying emoji] i appreciate y’all more than you know & can’t wait to see y’all on the road soon!”

Megan’s debut album, Lucky, arrived in May and includes the #1 hit “Tennessee Orange” and its follow-up single, “I’m Not Pretty.”

Signed copies of Megan’s Lucky vinyl are available for preorder now at her merch store.

