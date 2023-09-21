96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Megan Moroney to drop three new songs on Friday

September 21, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
David McClister/Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Megan Moroney is set to release three new songs on Friday, September 22.

The three tracks are: “Fix You Too” featuring Kameron Marlowe, “Nothin’ Crazy” featuring MacKenzie Porter and “Reasons To Stay.”

Megan shared the surprise announcement on Instagram alongside news about her upcoming Lucky vinyl.

“3 new songs are coming this friday on all streaming platforms & the lucky vinyl is now available for pre-order!” Megan captions her Instagram carousel, which features photos of the Lucky LP. 

She adds, “i wanted to include these extra songs as a thank you for embracing my debut album and loving it as much as you have over these past few months – y’all have completely made this the best year yet already [crying emoji] i appreciate y’all more than you know & can’t wait to see y’all on the road soon!”

Megan’s debut album, Lucky, arrived in May and includes the #1 hit “Tennessee Orange” and its follow-up single, “I’m Not Pretty.”

Signed copies of Megan’s Lucky vinyl are available for preorder now at her merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
3:01pm
KinfolksSam Hunt
2:58pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
2:55pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:47pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
2:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
2

Morgan Wallen Makes 'Memories' With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
3

Oregon vs Texas Tech Preview
4

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth
5

Lynn County Harvest Festival