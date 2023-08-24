Megan Moroney’s life changed when she started trusting her gut

Megan Moroney may be a new artist in the country scene, but she’s amassed laudable achievements in less than a year.

From notching her first #1 hit with “Tennessee Orange” to releasing her debut album, Lucky, to headlining her own tour, Megan’s become one of the fastest-rising newcomers in country music. So what’s the secret to her success?

Megan says she’s heeding life-changing advice she received earlier on.

“The best advice I’ve been given would be to trust my gut,” says Megan. “Even like with the release of ‘Tennessee Orange,’ we weren’t going to release a song after my [Pistol Made of Roses] EP, but an opportunity came and it felt right and we did it and that’s all changed my life.”

“So…trust your gut,” she shares.

Megan will head out on her headlining The Lucky Tour this fall. The trek kicks off September 20 in New York City and will hit Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Houston, Nashville and more.

For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Megan’s website.

