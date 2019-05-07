Meghan Markle’s Controversial Dad Had A Surprising Reaction To The Birth Of Baby Sussex

Duchess Meghan gave birth to a son on Monday. Prince Harry is a proud husband and father.

In an interview, a smiling Harry said, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad is also speaking out after the birth of her first child.

Thomas Markle said in part…God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

Meghan and Thomas are reportedly not speaking to each other after her dad leaked information over to the press prior to her wedding.

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland said she was overjoyed over the birth of her first grandchild.

Do you think Meghan and her dad will reconcile?