Melba Moore On Her New Album “Imagine” After 50 years of music she’s not done yet. The Marvelous Melba Moore stops by to talk about her album “Imagine” in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Artist Melba Moore Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut on “Imagine” Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actress Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Capitol Records Imagine Lubbock Melba Charli Huggins Melba Moore Music Never Say Never New York Purlie R&B School Sean Dillon Teacher Texas This Is It Tony Award