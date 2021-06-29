      Weather Alert

“Memorize You”: Laine Hardy performing on 'The Bachelorette'

Jun 29, 2021 @ 11:00am

Robby Klein

Laine Hardy is the latest country artist to score a performance slot on The Bachelorette.    

The American Idol season 17 winner is set to serenade current bachelorette Katie Thurston and one of her suitors with a performance of his single, “Memorize You.” The episode airs on ABC on July 5 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Laine says he’s “so excited” for the performance, sharing the news via social media alongside a photo of a rose propped up against his fishing boots. “Think they’ll let me wear my waders? Ha!” he quips. 

“Memorize You” is featured on Laine’s new album, On the River.

