“Memory Lane” becomes Old Dominion’s ninth #1

July 11, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion has ascended to the top of the country charts with their latest hit, “Memory Lane.”

The vibrant track, which the group’s Brad TursiMatthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen wrote with Jessie Jo Dillon, is also their ninth career #1 single.

“Thank you so very much to our amazing fans and to country radio for giving us our 9th #1 song!” Old Dominion writes on Instagram. “This means more to us than we could ever describe to you all. We feel the love and we’ll keep doing our best to earn it!”

“Memory Lane” is the title track of Old Dominion’s eight-song EP, which dropped in June. 

This fall, the group will kick off the next leg of their headlining No Bad Vibes Tour. Tickets are available now at tour.weareolddominion.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

