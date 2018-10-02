Men’s Tennis Picks Up Duplet Of Wins On Tuesday

Red Raiders battle for consolation wins to end singles play.

TULSA, Okla. – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team won two consolation matches at the conclusion of qualifying singles play at the Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa.

No. 69 Tommy Mylnikov began the day for Tech with a 7-6(11), 6-4 victory over Enzo Sommer of Washington Tuesday morning. Mylnikov has picked up consolation wins in consecutive tournaments this fall, as he reached the consolation quarterfinals a week ago in San Francisco.

Junior Bjorn Thomson also notched a win for the Red Raiders on Tuesday, as he defeated No. 117 Jason Kros out of Virginia Tech by a margin of 7-6(6), 6-2.

Tech junior Parker Wynn, who entered the tournament as the No. 64 ranked player in the nation, lost a hard fought battle with No. 115 Will Little of Baylor in the second round of qualifying, following a first round win on Monday. Wynn, after falling behind 3-6 in the first set, battled back to take the second, 6-4. Parker would eventually lose the third set by a score of 1-6, effectively ending his singles run.

The No. 42 ranked pairing of Thomson and Wynn are set to play their first match in the doubles main draw on Thursday, Oct. 4th.

The Red Raiders will return to singles play at the ITA Texas Regionals on Oct. 18th in Waco.

