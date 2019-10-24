Mercy! Brett Young and wife welcome first child, Presley Elizabeth

ABC/Image Group LA“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young and his wife Taylor are “Hooked” on their new arrival: baby girl Presley Elizabeth Young, born this past Monday.

On Instagram, Brett writes, “Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”

He adds, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you, I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible.”

“You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you,” he continues. “I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

According to People, Presley, born at 7:29 pm in Nashville, weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 20.75 inches long. In a statement, the new parents say, “We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing. She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us.”

Brett and Taylor got married in November of 2018 in Palm Desert, CA. They found out they were expecting in February.

