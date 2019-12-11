Merriam-Webster’s Word Of The Year Is “They”
Merriam-Webster has announced their 2019 Word of the Year and the word is “they.”
The dictionary added a non-binary definition of “they” in September to also fit the LGBTQ community.
According to Merriam-Webster, since adding the definition, searches for the word have gone up 313 percent.
The words that make the list are found by using data and analytics from news and current events.
Does it surprise you that “they” is the Word of the Year?
What do you think should have been the Word of the Year?