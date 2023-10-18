Merritt named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior forward Jordyn Merritt has been named to the 2024 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Watchlist, as announced by The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Wednesday afternoon.

Merritt, a transfer from Florida with two years of eligibility left, is one of 20 players in the nation and one of four Big 12 student-athletes to be selected for this honor, which recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball every season and was determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel. The Plano, Texas native is the first Lady Raider to be named to the preseason list since Vivian Gray in the 2021-22 season.

Named to the 2020-21 All-SEC Freshman team, Merritt put up 7.9 points per game and five rebounds per game in her tenure with the Gators. Merritt was one of the best freshmen in the SEC, ranking in the top 10 among SEC freshmen in scoring, minutes played and rebounding, as she averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games that year. Merritt helped Florida to a win in the SEC Tournament over No. 13 Auburn and to a second-round appearance in the WNIT. She was also invited to U19 USA National Team Trials in Denver following her freshman year in Gainesville.

During her sophomore stint, Merritt was the third-leading scorer for Florida and averaged 10.1 points per game. Starting in 19 contests and playing in 27, she totaled double-digit points in 14 games and aided the Gators to 21 total wins, 10 wins in the SEC and to an NCAA Tournament appearance. In Merritt’s junior season, she recorded 150 points, 20 blocks and 114 rebounds with 15 3-pointers made, which helped the Gators to 19 wins and a WNIT quarterfinals appearance.

Over her career, Merritt has played in 74 games and is shooting 38 percent from the field. She averages 5.04 rebounds per game after totaling 373 over her career. The Lady Raider has made 58 three-pointers and is shooting 30 percent from beyond the arc, while adding 74 assists, 72 steals, 46 blocks, three double-doubles and 585 points in three seasons.

In the award’s six seasons, the Big 12 has had four players win the accolade, with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens earning it three years in a row. Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, Oct. 20. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Texas Tech will host an exhibition game against Northern Arizona on Oct. 28 at 12 p.m., and all proceeds will be donated to a Maui relief fund. The Lady Raiders open their season the following week on Nov. 7 with a 6 p.m. game against UTRGV.

Full Preseason Watchlist *

NAME CLASS SCHOOL Aneesah Morrow Jr. LSU Rickea Jackson Gr. Tennessee Alyssa Ustby Sr. North Carolina Cotie McMahon So. Ohio State Caroline Ducharme Jr. UConn Aijha Blackwell Gr. Baylor Azzi Fudd Jr. UConn Lior Garzon Sr. Oklahoma State Jordyn Merritt Sr. Texas Tech Jakia Brown-Turner Gr. Maryland Madison Scott Sr. Ole Miss Grace VanSlooten So. Oregon Skylar Vann Sr. Oklahoma Yarden Garzon So. Indiana Jordan King Sr. Marquette Aicha Coulibaly Sr. Texas A&M Kiki Jefferson Gr. Louisville McKenzie Forbes Gr. USC Kennedy Todd-Williams Sr. Ole Miss Mara Braun So. Missouri

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season

