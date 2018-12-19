Merry Christmas Grinches! (But Is This Too Mean?)

NASA ENGINEER BUILDS GLITTER BOMB THAT BLOWS UP PORCH PIRATES

A NASA engineer was tired of porch pirates stealing his deliveries, so he did something about it — in a big way.

Mark Rober spent six months over the summer creating a fake Amazon package that blows up in the face of thieves with a glitter bomb. Not only that, it also blasts thieves with fart spray.

Amazingly, he rigged the gadget to record sound and video of the action whenever a thief would take the package.

He caught a handful of thieves nabbing the box from his porch and posted the video of the crimes – and the punishments – on YouTube. (BroBible)

I must admit this is genius, and one of those “why didn’t I think of that” moments. Still I can’t help wondering if it’s too mean for Christmastime. On second thought, HECK NO it’s not! It doesn’t hurt them, and they are stealing. Okay. Now that that’s settled; MERRY CHRISTMAS!