Merry Christmas Grinches! (But Is This Too Mean?)
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Dec 19, 2018 @ 2:09 PM

NASA ENGINEER BUILDS GLITTER BOMB THAT BLOWS UP PORCH PIRATES

A NASA engineer was tired of porch pirates stealing his deliveries, so he did something about it — in a big way.

Mark Rober spent six months over the summer creating a fake Amazon package that blows up in the face of thieves with a glitter bomb. Not only that, it also blasts thieves with fart spray.

Amazingly, he rigged the gadget to record sound and video of the action whenever a thief would take the package.

He caught a handful of thieves nabbing the box from his porch and posted the video of the crimes – and the punishments – on YouTube. (BroBible)

 

I must admit this is genius, and one of those “why didn’t I think of that” moments.  Still I can’t help wondering if it’s too mean for Christmastime.  On second thought, HECK NO it’s not!  It doesn’t hurt them, and they are stealing.  Okay.  Now that that’s settled; MERRY CHRISTMAS!

 

