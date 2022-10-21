‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’: Thomas Rhett drops a four-pack of holiday classics

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year, and as he gears up for the holiday season, Thomas Rhett is releasing a four-track collection of beloved Christmas songs.

The singer surprised fans with the new music on Friday, bringing his own signature style to some of the best-loved tunes of the season for his holiday release, Merry Christmas, Y’all. “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” all get the TR treatment on this four-pack.

“I love everything about Christmas — there’s nothing like the holiday season,” Thomas says in a statement. “I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

Although the country star dropped his holiday release without announcing it first, there was at least one clue on his social media. The day before, he shared a video of himself listening to a classic recording of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

You know what that sounds like?” he asks the camera amid the opening piano bars of the song. “A warm fire. Christmastime, baby.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.