Michael Ray drops new song + plots Drink With Our Friends Tour

Michael Ray is heading out on his headlining Drink With Our Friends Tour.

The trek kicks off June 14 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and will hit Albuquerque, Nashville, Denver and more before wrapping in Binghamton, New York, on October 26.

Michael’s tour is named after his new song, “Drink With Our Friends,” an uptempo ode to hard workers and their well-deserved weekend breaks.

“‘Drink with Our Friends’ is for all y’all hard-working people who put in the overtime all week so you can cut loose with your friends on the weekend,” says Michael. “I can’t wait to take it on the road and feel the energy of the crowds singing it back to us.”

For Michael’s full tour schedule, visit michaelraymusic.com.

If you’re going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can meet Michael at Warner Music Nashville’s Fan Fair X booth inside Music City Center. More information can be found at cmafest.com.

