Michael Ray drops “Spirits and Demons” video

November 6, 2023 10:00AM CST
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Heartbreak comes to life in Michael Ray and Meghan Patrick‘s “Spirits and Demons” music video.

Directed by Sean Hagwell, the visualizer captures Michael and Meghan delivering their aching post-breakup sentiments surrounded by empty glasses, alluding to how alcohol can’t ever mend a broken heart.

“There’s great contrast in the video between my individual shots and Meghan’s shots,” shares Michael. “It shows how people handle the end of a relationship differently, but the result is the same: we can’t drink away our heartbreak.”

“Spirits and Demons” is off Michael’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP, which arrived in June. The song’s currently approaching the top 40 on the country charts.

