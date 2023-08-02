96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Michael Ray locks in heartbreak duet as new single

August 2, 2023 12:50PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Get ready to hear a new Michael Ray song on the airwaves.

The country singer has announced that his duet with Meghan Patrick, “Spirits and Demons,” will be the next song he sends to country radio.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Our new single #SpiritsAndDemons is headed to country radio. Listen starting August 28th!!! Swipe to see our reaction [whiskey + broken heart emojis],” Michael captioned an Instagram post alongside the single artwork and a surprise text exchange between him and Meghan.

You can find “Spirits and Demons” on Michael’s latest EP, Dive Bars and Broken Hearts, out now.

