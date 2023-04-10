Michael Ray previews ‘Dive Bars & Broken Hearts’ EP

Michael Ray has been giving fans an exciting live preview of his upcoming EP while on the road.

“There’s nowhere I’m more alive than playing to a roomful of people,” Michael shares. “To me, that’s where country music comes to life. I love being in the studio, putting a song into just the right instruments and frame. But if you want to really understand how a song works, go play it somewhere big enough to get loud, but small enough to feel the people.”

Produced by Michael Knox, the Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP will feature six songs that sonically and lyrically reflect Michael’s upbringing and musical influences.

“When the songs are this strong, you know you’ve got something. And when you were practically born playing this kind of music with your family, literally grew up in the bars and little roadside theaters, you can’t help yourself,” the singer adds.

“We kept finding songs that felt right for who I am,” Michael continues, “and we kept singing live and pulling the heart out of the songs. It’s been an amazing process. When we’ve been playing, you can feel the difference with the new stuff … so we’re now using the road to really dial in what Dive Bars & Broken Hearts is gonna be.”

Michael’s latest studio collection is 2021’s Higher Education EP. His latest full-length project is 2018’s Amos. No release date has been announced yet for Michael’s new EP.

Visit Michael’s website to see him in a city near you.

