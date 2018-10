Yes, TBT is still cool. On this day in 2012, Michael Ray won the first (and only) season of The CW’s talent competition, The Next. This my TBT footage of him finding out he had advanced to the semi-finals, surrounded by family and friends in Orlando. He has a lot of family and friends and again, Throwback Thursday is still cool. Don’t listen to the nerds that say otherwise.

