      Weather Alert

Michael Ray to join 'The Doctors' on Friday

Feb 9, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Sean HagwellMichael Ray is sitting down with The Doctors this week. 

On Friday, the country star will appear on the daytime talk show to discuss the importance of staying healthy in light of the recent passing of his grandfather and uncle due to heart complications. The singer will also discuss how music has helped him stay healthy by serving as a form of therapy.

“We live in a society where we’re telling young people not to check on their hearts, but we have so much stress put on us nowadays that more and more young people are dying of heart attacks,” Michael says in a statement. “We need to spread awareness on this issue and on the symptoms and teach kids how to eat better. There’s a lot we can fix if we know early on.”

The Florida native will also present the Warehouse Sessions Livestream on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. featuring a full-band performance that includes his current single, “Whiskey and Rain.”

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Morgan Wallen's sales numbers soar after racial slur controversy gets him banished from country radio
Dylan Scott in the Live Lounge this Tuesday
Morgan Wallen barred from ACM Award eligibility
Brad Paisley, Tenille Townes + more lend their voices to rising artist Alex Hall’s new EP
Ingrid Andress brings “Lady Like” to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week
Recent JMM Podcasts