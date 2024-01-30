96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Michael Ray’s been teasing a new love track

January 30, 2024 2:15PM CST
Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

New music could be on the way for Michael Ray.

Michael recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased new song, “Nothin’ Else.”

The midtempo romantic tune boasts the lyrics: “Love me like you ain’t got nothing else/ Left to your name but tonight/ Love me like you ain’t got nothing else/ But being mine on your mind.”

“Thinkin we release this one soon. Whatcha think?” Michael captioned his Instagram video.

Michael’s latest release is “We Should Get a Drink Sometime,” which follows 2023’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track project features the Meghan Patrick-assisted “Spirits and Demons,” which is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

