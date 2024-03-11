96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Michael Ray’s head over heels in “Nothin’ Else”

March 11, 2024 10:05AM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray has dropped a new song, “Nothin’ Else.”

Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney penned the romantic track, and it chronicles a guy’s passionate desire to love and be loved.

“Love me like you ain’t got nothin’ else/ Left to your name but tonight/ Love me like you ain’t got nothin’ else/ But bein’ mine on your mind,” Michael sings in the chorus. 

“I’m so proud of this song,” says Michael. “‘Nothin’ Else’ is the first taste of new music, and to see the fans gravitate towards this one and show it so much love so early on makes me excited to share more of what we’ve been working on.”

Michael’s latest project is 2023’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track project includes the Meghan Patrick-assisted “Spirits and Demons,” which is in the top 40 of the country charts.

