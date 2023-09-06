96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Michael Ray’s mom loves his new single “Spirits And Demons”

September 6, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray has just hit country radio with his new single “Spirits And Demons,” and it’s one that’s got mom’s approval.

“My mom has never called me about songs. She’s [usually] like, ‘Oh, son, that’s great.’ And she’s my mom, so she has to say that,” Michael shares before recounting an unexpected phone call he had from her recently.

“She called me, kept me on the phone for 45 minutes telling me about how much she loved this song and all this,” he recalls with a laugh. “So yeah, it’s awesome.”

The Meghan Patrick-assisted “Spirits And Demons” is off Michael’s latest EP, Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Girl I Know A GuyAlex Miller
12:26am
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
12:23am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:20am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:16am
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
12:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower