Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen & Orville Peck named scouts for ‘My Kind of Country’

courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s new country talent competition My Kind of Country is set to premiere in March, and they’ve just announced the artists who will be helping to find the next country superstar.

Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck are on board as scouts in search of the next big talent. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who will both appear in the show, as well.

The eight-episode series will have Jimmie, Mickey and Orville selecting a roster of artists to invite to Nashville to showcase their work. The winner will receive a “life-changing” prize from Apple Music, which will support them and give them exposure on the service.

My Kind of Country debuts March 24 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.