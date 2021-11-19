      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton requests prayers as her nine-month-old son, Grayson, is admitted to the ICU

Nov 19, 2021 @ 5:00pm

ABC

Mickey Guyton reached out to fans on Twitter Thursday night to update them on a scary family situation, and to ask for prayers.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU,” she wrote. “The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray.”

Mickey’s nine-month-old baby boy, Grayson, is the only child of the singer and her husband, Grant Savoy. He was born in February 2021. After his arrival, Mickey announced the new addition to the family with a snapshot of Grayson in his bassinet and a caption reading, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done.”

After she shared the news of Grayson’s hospitalization, fans poured into the comments section on the singer’s post to offer their prayers and support. Among them were some of her fellow artists, including Tenille Arts, Adam Hambrick and Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall.

On Friday, Mickey shared an update. “He’s not in the clear yet but he’s on the mend,” she wrote. “Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.”

Along with her post, she included a black-and-white photo of her husband holding Grayson to his chest in their hospital room.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Janson, Gary Allan Head to Inn of the Mountain Gods
George Strait's Benefit Golf Tournament Raised More Than A Million Dollars For Veterans This Year
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton to ring in the holidays with 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' performances
A Barney Doc Is on the Way
“Chasing After You”: Ryan Hurd admits the stakes were high for his Maren Morris duet to be a hit
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On