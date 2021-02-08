      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton welcomes son Grayson

Feb 8, 2021 @ 12:21pm

Phylicia J.L. MunnMickey Guyton is a new mom. 

The singer announced on Monday that she and husband Grant Savoy have welcomed their first child, Grayson.

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!” Mickey writes alongside a photo of the baby, swaddled in a bassinet at the hospital. 

The comment section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and peers alike, including the Academy of Country Music, Blanco BrownCam and more.

“You are a bad***!! Welcome sweet babe!! Cam writes. “Ohhhh baby baby! Congrats mama- so proud of you,” adds Brooke Eden

Mickey announced last summer that she and her husband were expecting their first child. “I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be,” she shared with People“I just want to support it in every way that I can.”

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Super Bowl Commercials
Garth Brooks knows fans are blown away by Trisha Yearwood's vocals on “Shallow” duet
Thomas Rhett's Dos Primos Tequila is a labor of love for two cousins
Morgan Wallen's sales numbers soar after racial slur controversy gets him banished from country radio
Chris Young believes we all have “Famous Friends,” but not everybody gets to play golf with Bill Murray
Recent JMM Podcasts