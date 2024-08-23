96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mickey Guyton’s about to set the ‘House On Fire’

August 23, 2024 3:50PM CDT
Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton‘s about to set the House On Fire.

Before you rush to grab fire extinguishers, don’t worry, that’s just the title of her forthcoming sophomore album, slated for release Sept. 27. 

The 12-track follow-up to 2021’s Remember Her Name will include its Kane Brown-assisted lead single, “Nothing Compares to You,” the earlier released “Scary Love” and “Make It Me,” and the euphoric “My Side of the Country,” which dropped on Friday.

Reflecting on country music’s growth and her gratitude for being a part of the genre, Mickey shares in an Instagram video, “I am so proud to be a country artist. Watching people fall in love with this genre, knowing that I’ve been here and loved it since I was a little girl, and everyone’s finally catching on. It’s really, really cool to see.”

House On Fire is available for presave now.

Mickey will kick off her CMT ON TOUR Presents Mickey Guyton trek Sept. 18 in Atlanta. For tickets, visit mickeyguyton.com.

Here’s the House On Fire track list:
“My Side of the Country”
“Make It Me”
“Here With You”
“House on Fire”
“Little Man”
“In Between”
“Make ‘Em Like You”
“Deserve”
“Nothing Compares to You”
“Grayson’s Interlude”
“Scary Love”
“I Still Do”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

