      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton's husband reminded her who she was ahead of 'Remember Her Name'

Sep 24, 2021 @ 1:06pm

Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton‘s Remember Her Name album is out.

The record, released almost a decade after she signed a recording contract, might never have been released if not for the urging of her husband, Grant Savoy.

“It has been a long time coming. Like, the fact that I’m here is a miracle,” Mickey told Yahoo! Entertainment. “In 2019, I was ready to stop it all. Really, 100 percent, sometimes on a daily, I was like, ‘Why did I choose to do this? Like, this makes no sense.’”

Mickey admits she got angry at Grant, who refused to let her quit, although his reasoning made sense to her.

‘He kept saying, ‘Because you need to be here. If you’re not out there, then for every Black girl that wants to sing country music, that dream has gone if you’re not there,’” she recalled. “Then I was like, ‘OK, fine.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t stop.”

Mickey will be honored next month as the Breakout Artist of the Year at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Scotty McCreery's approach on ﻿'Same Truck'
Cole Swindell tributes late mother with heartfelt “You Should Be Here” performance
Jimmie Allen teases he's “in trouble” on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Blake Shelton warns his 'Voice' competitor Ariana Grande: “The bigger the star, the harder they fall”
Carly Pearce admits she is “obsessed” with Kacey Musgraves
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On