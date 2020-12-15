      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton's voice soars in “Without a Net” video

Dec 15, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Phylicia J.L. MunnMickey Guyton flies “Without a Net” in the video for her new song. 

Written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren and featured in the documentary, Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, “Without a Net” showcases Mickey’s powerhouse voice as she sings “I’m gonna fly without a net/Live my life limitless/Take my shot and risk it all/’Cause the climb is worth the fall.” 

Amid footage of Mickey performing the track in a vacant studio adorned with flowing white curtains are clips from the film showcasing stuntwomen doing their thing, from speed racing to diving from the top of a multi-story scaffold. We also get glimpses of Mickey’s baby bump.

I am so inspired by the amazing women in @StuntWomenFilm and loved being a part of this project,” Mickey shares on Twitter

The country star and her husband, Grant Savoy, are expecting their first child, a boy, early next year. 



By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton’s got the perfect gift for fans with beard envy this year
Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert + more perform in new concert film celebrating the music of Merle Haggard
Little Big Town cheers on Morgan Wallen, while hoping for a kinder, less critical 2021
Willie Nelson tips his hat to a legend with 'That’s Life', his second full album of Frank Sinatra covers
Eric Church offers a tender tribute to his ride-or-dies in his new ballad, “Doing Life with Me”
Recent JMM Podcasts