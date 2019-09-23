Midland and Kip Moore head for Sin City during National Finals Rodeo

ABC/Image Group LAMidland and Kip Moore will be putting their Boots on the Boulevard in Sin City this December during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

They’re set to play a special show Saturday, December 14 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. This is the fourth year for the Boots on the Boulevard event, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

Midland’s latest hit, “Mr. Lonely,” just broke into the top twenty, while Kip’s just released “She’s Mine,” the first single from his next album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.