Midland “Let[s] It Roll” all the way to #1

BMLGAfter much critical acclaim — including shout-outs from the likes of Justin Bieber — Midland‘s sophomore album, Let It Roll, lands at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week.

“Retweet if you have a number 1 album,” the trio tweeted, in keeping with their wacky sense of humor that’s almost always on display. Of course, they immediately retweeted it — adding “Big retweet.”

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson are nominated for both New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year at November CMA Awards.

September 17, they kick off their Let It Roll Tour at Terminal 5 in New York City.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.