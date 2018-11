Well, these fools (Midland) did a show in Hobbs a couple of weeks ago and I missed it! I was there in spirit. Luckily I have friends that know I dig Midland. They took pics and tagged me in some vids so it’s all good. I do feel sorry for Midland though. I heard they were very upset that I didn’t show. That was a lie. I’m sorry. Buy the Midland album.