Midland to perform one-night-only show at historic honky tonk

Big Machine RecordsContinuing on their quest to connect with the history of country music, Midland is performing a one-night-only show at the legendary Palomino Club this month.

The famous venue in North Hollywood, which closed in 1995, will re-open its door for a special showcase with the trio. Opened in 1949, the Palomino Club was a popular honky tonk for country music on the west coast, with the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline and Willie Nelsongracing the stage. The “Mr. Lonely” singers will perform at the honky tonk on October 15.

“Places like this are disappearing, so you want to remember, to grab the moments while you still can,” says Mark Wystrach. “We live for hardcore honky-tonks, and to bring that back to a place that’s seen Gary Stewart, Freddy Fender, punk bands, Rick Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel, it’s an honor to connect – even for one night – to that kind of past.”

A limited amount of tickets for the show are available now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.