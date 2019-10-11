Midland’s got a secret, as they re-open L.A.’s most famous honky tonk for one night

ABC/Image Group LAMidland’s hinting they have a secret to reveal Tuesday during their debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They’re set to sing on the syndicated program as well. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.

That same day, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson are set to play North Hollywood’s Palomino Club, which wouldn’t be that remarkable, save for one thing — it closed in 1995. Embracing their retro roots, the trio will bring L.A.’s most famous country music joint back to life for one night with a sold-out performance.

Next month, the “Mr. Lonely” hitmakers vie for both New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA Awards in Nashville. Tune in to ABC on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET to see if they take home some trophies.

